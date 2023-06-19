KHALISTANI SUPPORTER HARDEEP SINGH NIJJAR SHOT DEAD OUTSIDE GURUDWARA IN CANADAS SURREY

Surrey/Canada: Khalistani supporter and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead in a shootout outside a Gurudwara in Surrey city of Canada, reports said on Monday. It is learnt that Nijjar was sitting inside his car outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey when two unidentified assailants shot at him multiple times leaving him dead on the spot.

The spot of incident is located in the Punjabi-majority city of Surrey in British Columbia province. Nijjar was recently designated as a terrorist by the Government of India and figured in the list of 40 designated terrorists for his subversive activities. Nijjar, who headed the pro-Khalistani outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was believed to promote the secessionist and terror agenda of ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ), another pro-Khalistani outfit headed by Canada based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Nijjar is accused to have been instrumental in holding the Khalistani referendum in the city of Brampton. Pertinently, in 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Nijhar for allegedly conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab. The plot to kill the priest was allegedly hatched by the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) headed by Nijjar. Earlier, the NIA had also filed a charge sheet against Nijjar in the case of conspiracy to commit terrorist acts against India.

It can be recalled that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in July this year also declared Rs 10 lakh cash reward as bounty on Nijjar's head. The killing comes over a month after another Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Lahore city of Pakistan.