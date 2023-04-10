Bathinda (Punjab) : Khalistan Zindabad slogans have been written on the walls of Mata Sahib Kaur Girls College before Baisakhi in the historic town of Talwandi Sabo. Separatist elements also put up 'Sikhs for Justice' flags on the college premises. This is despite the stringent measures being taken by the Police to prevent any untoward incidents.

These slogans were written by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of Sikhs for Justice, outside the Mata Sahib Kaur Girls College in Talwandi Sabo. Garpatwant Pannu was also involved in this as he made the video concerned viral in this regard. In this, he is clearly saying, 'Khalistan is the only solution for Punjab'.

Also, a special religious event is being organized at Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Baisakhi for a few days from April 12 to 14. In view of this, special security arrangements have been made near Sri Damdama Sahib. Despite this, pro-Khalistan slogans have been raised here by terrorist Pannu.

The Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh has instructed Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh who is absconding to surrender. On this, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is sitting abroad, is furious. Terrorist Pannu has taken objection to the statement of Giani Harpreet Singh. He said that Amritpal Singh has his own strategy.

Amritpal Singh, a fugitive Khalistani supporter, had demanded through social media that the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib should invite Sarbat Khalsa to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib on the occasion of Baisakhi. After this, although Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh rejected this demand citing various reasons, still strict arrangements were made by the police in view of security before Baisakhi in Bathinda and Talwandi Sabo.

Now, despite this, the separatist elements in Talwandi Sabo have escaped again after carrying out their operation and the police have been left to start a search once again.