KABADDI PLAYER DIES AFTER INJURY IN A MATCH IN AMRITSAR

Gurdaspur: International kabaddi player Manpreet Mannu Masan, who suffered injuries during a kabaddi match held in a village in Amritsar, passed away on Thursday. He is survived by his younger brother Prabhjot Singh, wife and a child.

According to family sources, Mannu had gone to play kabaddi in a tournament organised in Tohiye Kalan village in Amritsar. During the match, Mannu, who played in the stopper position, got seriously injured in his head. He succumbed to his injuries sometime later, relatives said.

His demise has descended a pall of gloom in the world of kabaddi leaving his fans and family in grief. It is hard for his colleagues to accept that one who was playing a match with them some time back, has suddenly died. Mannu has been in the limelight after achieving success at a recent tournament in New Zealand.

Mannu, a resident of Masana village belonged to the Dera Baba Nanak constituency of Gurdaspur district. Bikramjit Singh, village headman said that Mannu was a talented kabaddi player of the village. His death is a great loss for the players as well as the village.

The village headman said that Mannu's father Mohan Singh died last month. The young player had recently returned from New Zealand after playing a tournament there, he said.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: National baseball player dies by suicide after youth posts her objectionable video on social media, accused held

In a similar incident of death during match, another kabaddi player died while playing at a college tournament in Mumbai's Malad in February. Kirtiraj Mallan, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Mumbai and a BCom first-year student, was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.