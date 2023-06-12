JEWELLER SHOT DEAD BY ROBBERS IN PUNJABS MOGA

Moga Punjab A jeweller was killed by unidentified men in Punjab s Moga district on Monday According to sources a gang of robbers broke into a jewellery shop in the Ranganj area of Moga The robbers fired at the showroom owner before fleeing with the gold The incident was captured on a CCTV cameraPolice said that the shop owner was at his shop when a gang of five people entered the showroom Three of the robbers started looking at the ornaments in the disguise of customers Meanwhile the robbers shot at the owner and robbed the ornaments and fled the spot The shop owner was rushed to a hospital in Ludhiana where he died while undergoing treatmentAlso read Man draws inspiration Ajith starrer Thunivu to rob bank in Tamil NaduOn receiving the information the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the robbery Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Moga said that the robbers barged into the shop to rob the gold ornaments They first entered the shop as customers and suddenly fired at the ownerThe SSP said that the police team reached the spot after receiving the information He further said that the CCTV footage has been seized An investigation is underway to nab the accused the SSP saidEarlier five persons in police uniform robbed a grocery store owner of Rs 4 lakhs a few days ago in Moga When that incident was still afresh in the memory of the people today s incident has created fear among the people Meanwhile the police became alert following the two robberies within a short span and intensified the patrolling to catch the robbers and maintain law and order