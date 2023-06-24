JALANDHAR BASED EDUCATION CONSULTANT ACCUSED OF FRAUD ARRESTED IN CANADA

Chandigarh Desk: A Jalandhar-based education consultant, accused of cheating international students has been arrested in British Columbia province by the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) on Friday, reports said. It is learnt that accused Brijesh Mishra was arrested by the CBSA at an airport in the British Columbia province while he was trying to enter Canada.

Mishra's arrest has come as a huge relief for hundreds of Indian students who, in March this year, accused him of defrauding them through a fraudulent acceptance letter scam. Mishra, who has an immigration agency in Jalandhar, went missing shortly before the scam came to light. Hundreds of students from Punjab and other Indian states in Canada are facing deportation due to the alleged scam.

The CBSA had proposed to deport 700 Indian students in view of the scam. However, the Canadian government put the proposal on hold after facing strong protests by the victim students in the country. Most of the students who were victims of cheating were from Punjab and they had gone to Canada about 3 years ago.

According to reports, Mishra has been booked by the CBSA for offering immigration advice without a licence and with counselling a person to directly or indirectly misrepresent or withhold information from authorities. Back in India, the Punjab Police has already registered a case against Mishra under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 467, 468, 471 and 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mishra's Jalandhar-based education consulting has already been sealed by the district administration.