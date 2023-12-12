JALANDHAR AAP MLA SHEETAL ANGURAL ACQUITTED IN GAMBLING CASE

Chandigarh: Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sheetal Angural has been acquitted by a Jalandhar court on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against him under the Gambling Act.

Angural said he was arrested during Covid period on the basis of a false complaint filed by the Congress government "I had faith in our judicial system and believed that I would get justice. Today, I have been acquitted," he said.

During the Covid period, Bhargo Camp police raided the house of a man named Gola in Mohalla Kot Sadik and arrested 10 people including Sheetal Angural, who were caught gambling. Police recovered cash worth Rs 2.59 lakh from them and a total of 13 people were held guilty in the case.

When arrested, Angural was with the BJP and also a former member of the national executive of the SC front. A ruckus broke out at the police station following Angural's arrest, who claimed that the arrest was illegal.

Angural and nine others namely Baldev Raj of New Model House, Vivek Mahajan and Kapil Kumar Monty of Ishwar Nagar, Atul of Ganga Apartment in Lajpat Nagar, Deepak Deepa of GTB Avenue, Sukhpreet Singh, Naveen Mahajan of Raja Garden Colony, Ajay Verma of Virdi Colony and Kirti Goswami of BT Colony were arrested.