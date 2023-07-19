Chandigarh Desk: Authorities at the Delhi airport have barred Kirandeep Kaur, wife of jailed radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, from traveling to the UK for the third time, sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, Kaur was stopped at the Delhi airport by the Immigration officials as she is a Lookout Circular (LOC) subject.

After being barred from traveling to the UK, Kaur said that that it was the 3rd time that she had been prevented from traveling abroad. “I have been stopped for the third time from going to England, as according to the law I need to take permission 180 days in advance,” she said. Over media reports claiming that she was trying to run away, Kaur said, “Going back to one's house cannot be called running. As a British citizen different rules apply to me”.

Also read: Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped from boarding London flight

It can be recalled that it was the third time that Kaur was barred from traveling abroad due to the LOC against her. Kaur was on July 14 prevented from traveling to the UK on July 14 at the Indira Gandhi airport in Delhi. Earlier, on Apr. 20 this year, the Immigration officials at the Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar also barred Kaur from traveling abroad.

Kaur was supposed to travel to Birmingham at the time but she reported to the immigration counters and being an Look Out Circular (LOC) subject the immigration did not permit her to travel. It is alleged that Kaur was to attend the funeral of pro-Khalistan leader Avtar Singh Khanda in the UK. Khanda, who was a close aide of Amritpal, recently died under suspicious circumstances at a hospital.