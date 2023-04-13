Chandigarh: Speculations are rife that fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who is on the run since March 18, may surrender within 48 hours at any of the historic gurudwaras of Punjab. Police have stepped up security at Sri Harmandir Sahib or Sri Damdama Sahib or Sri Anandpur Sahib. The move comes in the wake of unconfirmed reports of Amritpal attending a gathering on Baisakhi tomorrow.

A large Sikh gathering is expected to mark Baisakhi celebrations following the call given by Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Police have received information that Amritpal is still hiding in Punjab and it is being speculated that he may surrender before April 14, said a source. The fugitive's posters have been put up at Amritsar, Batala and other railway stations of Punjab to gather information about him. The posters said that Amritpal is wanted in connection with many cases. Police have also said that anyone who shares any information about Amritpal will be awarded and his identity will not be disclosed. Meanwhile, police have been conducting regular raids across the state and Amritpal's close relatives are being interrogated. Two persons, including Charanjit Kaur, mother of Amritpal's handler Avtar Singh Khanda from Moga were detained by the police for questioning recently. The police also raided the house where Amritpal took shelter on March 28 and 29 in Hoshiarpur.

Three days back, Amritpal's close aide Papaljeet Singh was arrested from Kathu Nangal area in Amritsar. After interrogating Papaljeet it was revealed that he had travelled with Amritpal to several places in Haryana, Patiala, Delhi and Pilibhit. The duo had got separated on March 28 while escaping from police. Since then, they were not in contact with each other.