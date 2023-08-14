Chandigarh (Punjab) : A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead by the jawans when he tried to cross the International Border (IB) in Punjab's Pathankot district, a BSF official said. The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday. He further said that the Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near the Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

Initially, the BSF troops on duty at the spot challenged the intruder but he did not stop. As the intruder ignored repeated warnings and continued moving ahead on the border, the jawans became alert. Sensing threat, the jawans opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot, the official said. On August 11, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district. With this, yet another infiltration bid was foiled along the Pakistan-India border.

Also Read : J&K: BSF kills Pakistani smuggler, foils narco smuggling bid in Samba district

The officials said that the BSF personnel opened fire in self-defence, which led to the eventual neutralization of the intruder. This incident comes ahead of Independence Day tomorrow and after just days after BSF shot dead an intruder from Pakistani and thwarted an infiltration bid into India across the Pakistani border in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

On August 11, The BSF reported seeing some suspicious activity close to the border security fence on the international boundary and opened fire on the invaders as they continued to approach the border fence. In May of this month, the BSF detained a Pakistani national close to the International Border in Punjab while killing two unidentified intruders from Pakistan who had entered Indian territory and found three bags of suspected contraband products. In the year 2022, BSF soldiers on the Punjab Frontier killed two Pakistani invaders, intercepted 22 drones sent from the other side of the line, and found 316 kilogrammes of drugs. (with agency inputs)