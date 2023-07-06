INDO CANADIAN GANGSTER KILLED IN BRITISH COLOMBIA COPS SUSPECT INSIDERS

Chandigarh: A 25-year-old Indo-Canadian was shot dead in British Columbia province on Sunday, local police said. The deceased has been identified as Karanveer Singh Garcha. Police said Karanveer was involved in gang activities.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation team (IHIT) officials, the incident took place at around 9.20 pm on Sunday night. A unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived at the spot of the shooting incident in the town of Coquitlam and found Karanveer critically injured. IIHT officials said immediate measures were taken to save his life but Karanveer succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, the gang that Karanveer was associated with was involved in robbery, smuggling, drug dealing and several illegal activites. Karanveer was thrown into a condo complex minutes before he was shot, police said. IHIT officer Timothy Pirotti said: "We are looking for the accused and also for those who were in contact with the deceased over the past few days, including his former driver." The police are suspecting involvement of people who were connected with him behind his murder. Process has been initiated to interrogate his relatives, police said.

In December 2022, Canada's Surrey RCMP issued public safety warnings for two Indo-Canadians, namely Karanveer and Harkirat Jhutty (22) for allegedly being involved in gangster activities. In its warnings, Surrey RCMP stated that the two had connections with criminal activities and posed a threat to public safety. Also, police warned those connected with the two that their lives may be at risk.

Karanveer is not the first Indo-Canadian suspected gangster to be killed this year. In May, Amarpreet Samra (28) was allegedly shot dead outside a banquet hall in Vancouver. Vancouver police said that Amarpreet was killed in a gang war.