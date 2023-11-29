INDIAN WOMAN ANJU RAFAEL WHO WENT TO PAKISTAN TO MARRY HER FRIEND RETURNS HOME

Amritsar (Punjab): A 34-year-old woman, Anju Rafael (now known as Fatima) from Rajasthan who had travelled to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend, Nasrullah, in July, has returned to India on Wednesday. She came India via Wagah border following the interrogation of agencies. Anju was taken to Amritsar airport from where she would take the flight to Delhi.

Anju fell in love and got married with the Pakistani man on July 25 this year. The woman hails from Guna district of Madhya Pradesh and her ex husband Arvind is from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The wedding video was examined by Indian agencies at the Wagah border. In August, Pakistan had extended by one year the visa of Anju, who was renamed Fatima following her conversion to Islam and marriage to Nasrullah.