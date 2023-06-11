Hyderabad Indian students who were protesting in Canada against risk of deportation have finally got some relief The government of Canada has decided to put the deportation on hold following continuous efforts by the Indian government External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took up the matter with his Canadian counterpart and repeatedly requested the latter to take a humane approach towards the students as they were not at fault Following which the Canadian government decided to put a stay order on their deportation notices The Canadian authorities had threatened several students with deportation accusing them of submitting fraudulent admission letters for Canadian universities after obtaining fake visas Most of these students went to Canada during 20172019 After completing their studies some of them obtained work permits while others continued their studies in Canada The Centre has been taking up the matter with the Canadian authorities in Canada and New Delhi During his visit to Canada in April Jaishankar spoke to the foreign minister of Canada in this regard The Indian officials at the Consulate in Toronto where most of these students live also met many of themThe Canadian officials were repeatedly urged to be fair and take a humane approach as the students were not at fault It was also mentioned that there were flaws in the Canadian system whereby students were granted visas and allowed to enter CanadaAlso Read 700 Punjab students face deportation from Canada Jalandhar travel agent flees abroadSince then Canadian MPs from across political parties have come out in support of the Indian students Immigration Minister Sean Frazier indicated that Canada is moving proactively to address the uncertainty faced by international students while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the need for a fair treatment to the studentsSome students have recently received stay orders on their deportation notices They thanked the continuous efforts of the Government of India that led the Government of Canada to consider their case and accept their point of view students said