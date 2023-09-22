INDIA CANADA ROW CAN SEVERELY AFFECT HOTEL INDUSTRY IN PUNJAB

Chandigarh (Punjab): Even as the row between India and Canada over the killing of Pro-Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar refuses to die down, it could soon affect businesses. Due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Indian has stopped giving visas to Canadian nationals.

The direct impact this diplomatic row is seen on the industry of Punjab. If the row is not soon resolved, the industry of Punjab, especially the hotel industry, may have to suffer a big loss. The row has come up at a time, when the businesses and industries, had a chance to grow and flourish. From November to January, there is a period of wedding ceremonies. However, the hotel industry is being affected a lot due to the sour relationship between India and Canada, as every year several foreign nationals come to get married in Punjab.

How many weddings are booked every year?: Hotel and Restaurant Association President Satish Kumar Arora said that every year a large number of foreign nationals come to get married in Punjab. Last year, around 4,500 foreign nationals booked marriage ceremonies in the state. "This year, this figure was expected to exceed 5,000, but after the Centre halted granting visas to Canada nationals, the hotel industry is likely to suffer a loss of around Rs 10,000 crore," he claimed.

According to Arora, five lakh families of the hotel industry are directly connected with the India-Canada row. "Apart from this, around 10-15 lakh families are involved in the hotel industry in one way or another, mainly tent catering and labour," he added.

Adverse effect on the hotel industry: Crores of rupees are spent on preparations by the hotel industry before the start of the wedding season. Satish Kumar Arora said that the hotel industry in the state was affected due to the COVID-19, then by floods and now by the diplomatic row.

According to people associated with the hotel industry, the Centre should not take any hasty decisions till the row is resolved. Satish Kumar Arora said that not only the hotel industry will be affected by this diplomatic row, but also businesses related to marriage, especially the jewellery, garment and auto mobile industry will also be severely affected.