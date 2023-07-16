Ludhiana : In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, former Punjab Congress MLA Ashwani Sekhri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Sunday. He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. After former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar and Jaiveer Shergill from Punjab Congress, now Ashwani Sekhri also deserted the Congress.

Though the Punjab Congress may make tall claims about its strength in the state, in reality, many veteran Congress leaders have already joined BJP. In that backdrop, Congress seems to be losing its political ground in Punjab. Taking a dig at the Punjab government, senior BJP leader and former minister Raj Kumar Verka, who arrived in Ludhiana, said there is still a long queue of leaders willing to join the BJP from the Akali Dal and the Congress.

He questioned the current government about the situation in Punjab. Raj Kumar Verka, who arrived at a function organised by BJP workers near the local circuit house of Ludhiana, attacked the AAP government regarding the current situation in Punjab, besides he said that the Central government has granted relief funds for rain-hit