ILLEGAL WEAPON SUPPLY RACKET BUSTED IN PUNJAB FIVE INCLUDING A B SC STUDENT HELD

Khanna (Punjab): The Punjab police on Thursday busted an inter-state arms supply gang with the arrest of five members and recovered four pistols from their possession. Addressing a conference, Khanna's SSP Amanit Kondal said, "A B.Sc student among the arrested accused is the mastermind of the racket."

"Along with him, four accused from Punjab are also included in the racket. The five are aged between 18 and 20 years and all came in contact with each other through social media and formed an arms supply gang," Kondal said. SSP Amanit Kondal said, "On a tip-off, they blocked the road at Doraha under the leadership of SP Pragya Jain and apprehended Bikramjit Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Daljit Singh and Jashandeep Singh.

A pistol was found with them, which was hidden in a bag. A team headed by DSP Pawanjit Chaudhary with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff in-charge Amandeep Singh was formed to investigate the case. During the interrogation conducted by the police officers, the arrested accused said that they had brought weapons from Vapinder Singh, a resident of village Khairoli in the Bind district of Madhya Pradesh. After this, the police raided and arrested Vapinder from Madhya Pradesh and recovered three pistols.

Vapinder Singh from Madhya Pradesh, a B Sc. student was studying at Balaji College. During his studies, he fell into bad company with his peers and became an arms supplier. Earlier, he used to supply arms at the behest of others and now he was formed his own gang. He used to buy illegal weapons from Indore and sell them at higher prices in Punjab.

Bikramjit Singh, who lives in Punjab, came to know Vapinder Singh through social media. There was a deal between the two regarding the supply of arms. Bikramjit, along with his three other accomplices, took weapons from Vapinder and started supplying them in Punjab, official sources said.

SSP Amanit Kondal appealed to the young generation, "It is common to see youth being lured into the world of crime by misleading them on social media. Such youths face serious consequences. Young people should avoid bad company. Especially, parents should take care of their children. Keep an eye on them."