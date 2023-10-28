HYDERABAD FINAL YEAR ENGINEERING STUDENT STUDYING IN PUNJAB DIES BY SUICIDE COPS BEGIN PROBE

Kapurthala (Punjab): A final year engineering student studying at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Kapurthala district of Punjab died by suicide on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Varun Kumar Subudhi, a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The police sent the body for an autopsy. The deceased was staying in a PG accommodation at Loh Gate in Phagwara. The reason behind taking the extreme step was not known. After receiving information, the Phagwara police visited the spot and launched an investigation.

The preliminary investigation hinted that the deceased was depressed and this could be the reason for taking the extreme step, police sources said. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the IPC. Police informed the family members of the deceased and the body has been kept in the civil hospital mortuary.

Sharing information about the incident, the SHO of Phagwara police station, Surjit Singh Padda, said, "We received information that a student died by suicide at a PG accommodation. The deceased Varun Kumar was a final-year engineering student at Lovely Professional University. He has been studying at LPU since 2020. The deceased hails from Hyderabad and his family members have been informed about the incident."