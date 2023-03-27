Chandigarh: A Panthak meeting was held on Monday at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Darbar Sahib complex, Amritsar in the aftermath of the manhunt against radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. The Panthak meeting was held under the chairmanship of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Sikh organizations and Sikh sects besides elected representatives participated in the meeting to deliberate on the ongoing situation in Punjab in the aftermath of the Punjab Police's operation against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his aides since Mar. 24.

Jathedar said that the Akal Takht will take advice from the Sikh representatives over the future course of action. He said that discussions will be held “to contest the narrative created by the police against Sikhs”. Jathedar said that the Akal Takht decided against inviting political leaders to the meeting for now. He further said that if a need arises, a meeting of such leaders will be called in future.

Pertinently, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh recently admonished both Punjab Police and Amritpal Singh over the ongoing hunt against Amritpal Singh. Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said that if the Punjab Police had really arrested Amritpal Singh if being claimed by his father, “there is no need to play this kind of game”.

Jathedar also urged Amritpal Singh to surrender before the Police if he was absconding as stated by the police. The Akal Takht also condemned the arrests of Sikh youths by the Punjab Police “even on the slightest suspicion”. Jathedar said that the police should reconsider the sections that have been imposed against Amritpal Singh.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that an atmosphere of fear is being created by harassing the youth in Punjab.