Chandigarh: The Punjab government will on Tuesday file its reply in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a plea filed over the ongoing manhunt for radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. In its last hearing in the case on Mar. 21, the court had asked the Punjab government to file its reply on the plea. In the plea, the petitioner claimed that the Punjab Police had held Amritpal Singh, the head of the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' in “illegal custody” contrary to the police's claims that he remains elusive.

The petitioner urged the High Court that the police be ordered to produce Amritpal in the court to face trial. The court while posting the matter for hearing today had also slammed the Punjab Police for the intelligence failure in the operation against Amritpal. Justice NS Shekhawat asked the AG of Punjab government that if the government had made a fool proof plan for Amritpal's arrest, how he managed to escape.

The court also questioned how it was possible that everyone except Amritpal Singh was arrested, but the Waris Punjab De gave slip to the police despite 80000 personnel on its disposal. Punjab Police, which launched the manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh on Mar. 18 has declared the Sikh separatist leader as a fugitive.

The Punjab Police has also invoked National Security Act (NSA) against him for the “anti-national activities”. While police have arrested many of Amritpal's aides, a high alert has been issued along the borders with Nepal amid intelligence inputs that he may flee to Nepal.