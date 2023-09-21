Chandigarh: Amid the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Hindu Forum Canada has written to Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Dominic LeBlanc over a “hateful” video statement against Hindu released by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

In a communique to DeBlanc, the Hindu Forum Canada expressed concern regarding recent statements made by Pannu, the lawyer representing Hardeep Singh Nijjar. “We implore the authorities to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness as it directly impacts the safety and security of Canadian citizens. Our alarm ha been exacerbated by the dissemination of a hateful video on social media,” the Hindu Forum Canada said.

The video that surfaced on Wednesday, Pannu is seen threatening Hindus to leave Canada in the aftermath of the diplomatic stand off between India and Canada in view of Nijjar's killing. In the letter to DeBlanc, the Hindu Forum Canada said that the “foundation of international relationships is predicated on a long-term strategy of mutual benefit”.

“And it is of paramount importance that domestic considerations do not eclipse sound judgment,” it said. The Hindu Forum said that tensions have escalated following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement on Monday September I8 regarding the Canadian intelligence services investigation into a potential connection between the government of India and the killing Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

It can be recalled that Nijjar who headed the separatist Khalistan Tiger Force was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in British Columbia in June this year. The Hindu Forum Canada said that Pannu has “articulately expressed the beliefs held to himself and his Khalistani associates leaving no room for ambiguity they intend to target individuals who do not subscribe to their ideology”.

“These threats have now materialized in Canada and it is imperative that the Canadian government does not underestimate their gravity,” it said. The Hindu Forum Canada urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to recognize Pannu's threat as a hate crime. “We anticipate that Canadian authorities will take decisive action to address this matter.