Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has disposed of a petition filed before it by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in an alleged obscene song case after the Punjab government counsel submitted in the court that a cancellation report has been prepared and is pending approval of the higher authorities.

The court also directed the Punjab government that despite this, if the government takes any action in the case against Honey Singh, it must be notified seven days in advance to allow Singh to avail of his legal remedies.

Notably, the FIR was registered against Honey Singh in Nawanshahr police station in 2013, in which it was alleged that Honey Singh had sung an extremely obscene song and uploaded it on YouTube.

After this, Honey Singh filed a petition in the High Court and said that he did not sing the song. He added that the musical number was sung by someone else and a fake account was created under his name to upload the song on popular streaming platform YouTube. Honey Singh had earlier asked the High Court to quash the FIR.

Honey Singh gained national fame in 2011 with the Punjabi album International Villager. Since then he has worked with all major Indian stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan.