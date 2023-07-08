HARDEEP SINGH NIJJAR KILLING KHALISTANI SUPPORTERS TO PROTEST OUTSIDE INDIAN EMBASSIES OF THREE COUNTRIES TODAY

Chandigarh: Khalistan supporters have on Saturday planned protests outside Indian embassies in three countries including Canada and the US against the recent killing of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, sources said. Besides US and Canada, the Khalistani supporters are also planning similar protest outside the Indian embassy in London.

The protests are being held to condemn the killing of Nijjar with Khalistani supporters blaming the Indian government for the killing. Nijjar, who headed the Khalistani Tiger Force and the Canada wing of the Sikhs For Justice was shot dead outside a Gurudwara in Canada;s Surrey on Jun. 19. The killing has triggered a wave of protests by Khalistani supporters in the country.

Today's protest comes on the call of SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Following Nijjar's killing, Pannu had taken to social media to hold protests outside the Indian embassies on July 8. Many Indian diplomats have been targeted in the posters being released by Khalistan supporters regarding the demonstration.

Khalistani supporters recently pasted posters across Canada's Toronto blaming Indian diplomats in Canada for Nijjar's killing. The posters that were posted by the Khalistani supporters named Indian High Commissioner in Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Consul General Apoorva Srivastva for Nijjar's killing. The posters glorified slain Nijjar as “martyr” while calling for 'Kill India' campaign.

The Canadian government said it takes the posters seriously with Foreign Minister Miloni Jolly saying that the Canadian government was in contact with the Indian authorities in this regard. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too said that India would raise the issue with Canada and warned that not curbing such activities would damage bilateral relations.