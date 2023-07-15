Faridkot: In a setback to the Punjab Police, gangster Surinder alias Billa, who was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter by the police based on a tip-off, escaped from the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Saturday, sources said. It is learnt that Billa, who is the member of the Bambhia group gave a slip to the cops at the GGS Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot in the wee hours of today despite tight security at the hospital.

It can be recalled that Billa was arrested in an injured condition by the Punjab Police during an encounter between the police and a group of gangsters on July 11. Billa had received a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted by the cops to the GGS Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His escape from the hospital has left the Punjab Police red-faced more so when dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the main accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case is also admitted at the same hospital.

The incident has also raised a question over the cops of the Punjab Police for their dereliction of duties. Following the escape of Billa from the GGS Medical College and Hospital, Police have launched a manhunt to trace the fleeing gangster. Jasmeet Singh, SP (D), Faridkot, said the police parties have been dispatched to search the escapee.

It is learnt that necessary disciplinary action would be taken against the erring cops who were on duty at the hospital at the time Surinder Billa escaped from the hospital.