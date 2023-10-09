GANGSTER MURDER IN HARYANA FOUR HITMEN CARRY OUT JOB AT THE BEHEST OF JAILED OUTLAW IN PUNJAB

Sonipat: A member of the Bambiha gang, Deepak ‘Jaito’ Maan, was killed in a shootout recently (October 1) and it was done at the behest of Monu Dagar, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, claimed Sonipat police in Haryana on Saturday. Jailed gangster Monu Dagar sent four hitmen Ojasav, Chetan, Manjit and Jasbir to eliminate gangster Deepak Maan. Following a Kharkhoda court's order to send the four arrested accused in judicial custody, the Sonipat police sought custody of the accused for interrogation.

During the interrogation, the four accused spilled the beans. The accused confessed to the police that Deepak Maan was gunned down by them. The four shooters also struck a deal and took money (supari) to carry out the killing. The police said that more revelations will come after interrogating jailed gangster Monu Dagar and his associates. The four accused were arrested by the Special Anti-Gangster Unit following an encounter.

"Gangster Deepak Mann was killed by Monu Dagar, a resident of Revali village in Sonipat. Monu Dagar is currently lodged in Punjab jail. Dagar is associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He also made available shooters in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The police are trying to find out how he contacted the shooters," said Karmjeet Singh, SHO of Sonipat Sadar police station.

Earlier, gangster Deepak Mann was associated with the Bambiha gang of Punjab whose bullet-riddled body was found in a field at Harsana village of the state. The body was found on the evening of October 1. Later, it was identified as Deepak Mann, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar at Jaito Mandi in the Faridkot district of the state.