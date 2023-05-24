GANGSTER JARNAIL SINGH SHOT DEAD IN PUNJABS AMRITSAR MURDER CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Amritsar: Gangster Jarnail Singh, who was currently out on bail, was shot dead by four unidentified assailants in Sathiala village of Amritsar district of Punjab on Wednesday, police said. The chilling CCTV footage has also surfaced on the social media. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harkishan Singh while confirming the incident, said that four car-borne assailants shot at Jarnail Singh near a grocery story at his native village Sathiala under Baba Bakala police station in Amritsar district today morning.

Also read: Moosewala murder suspect Deepak Tinu among 5 booked for clashes in Goindwal Sahib jail

It is said that the assailants fired around 20 shots at Jarnail Singh leaving him dead on the spot. Police said that the assailants had come in a Maruti Swift car and fled in the car after killing Jarnail Singh. In the incident, Jarnail's aide was also shot at and has received gunshot injuries. He has been shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment, DSP Harkishan Singh said.

The DSP said that an investigation has been launched into the murder while the identity of the assailants is being ascertained. The chilling footage of the incident has also surfaced on the Internet. In the few seconds odd footage, the masked assailants can be seen opening fire on Jarnail Singh leaving him dead on the spot.

Jarnail Singh was associated with the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang and was currently out on bail. Pertinently, gang wars have emerged as a major challenge for the AAP government in Punjab ever since singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 last year. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the murder, which took place at Jawaharke village of Mansa district of Punjab.