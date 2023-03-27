Chandigarh: Absconding radical Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh had formed 'Waris Panj-Aab De' on the lines of 'Waris Punjab De', an organization already run by late actor Deep Sidhu's brother to encash on the late actor's popularity, officials said. According to the officials of the Punjab Police, documents seized during the ongoing raids on the premises linked to Amritpal Singh have revealed that the pro-Khalistani preacher was aiming to ride on the late actor's popularity after he failed to take over the original outfit.

It can be recalled that late actor Deep Sindhu's brother Mandeep had founded the outfit ''Waris Punjab De' in July, 2022, with the objective of promoting the 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan'. The outfit was aimed to spread awareness about issues related to pollution, attract youth addicted to drugs to sports and help people during natural calamities.

Mandeep said that the purpose of this organization is to fulfill the dream of his late brother, who wanted to serve the people of Punjab. It is said that in August 2022, when Amritpal returned from abroad and asked for the papers of 'Waris Punjab de', Mandeep refused to hand them over. The Sidhu family refused to accept Amritpal as Deep's successor in ideology and said the actor had blocked Amritpal's phone number before the tragic road accident in February 2022 in which he died.

The family was shocked when a new organization called 'Waris Panj-Aab De' came up, with which Deep Sidhu's official Facebook page was linked. As per police, the outfit was registered in Moga district with the launch date of Dec. 15, 2021. The number of followers of the Facebook page increased leaps and bounds as people believed that Amritpal had taken over the organization created by Deep Sidhu.

Further investigation into the case is going on.