FOUR MEMBERS OF BAMBIHA GANG NABBED AFTER ENCOUNTER WITH PUNJAB POLICE

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday nabbed four suspected members of the Bambiha gang following an encounter in Barnala district, a senior officer said.

One of the gangsters was injured in the encounter, they said. Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Promod Ban told PTI that the four gangsters were travelling from Tapa in a car when the encounter took place near the Handian bridge in Barnala.

The gangsters fired at the police without provocation, prompting the team to retaliate, he said. The gang's shooter Sukhi Khan, a resident of Longowal village in Sangrur district and facing several cases, was injured in the encounter. The police also nabbed Yadvinder, Husanpreet and Jagseer, Ban said. Three pistols and 20 live cartridges were seized from them, he added. (PTI)