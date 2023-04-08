FOUR KILLED AS SPEEDING TRUCK RAMS CAR ON KARNAL HIGHWAY

Karnal: In a tragic incident, four people were killed while many others were injured when a speeding truck rammed a car while the passengers were changing the tyre on the Karnal highway in Punjab on Friday night, the police said. It is learnt that the police asked the travellers to push the car to a link road to avoid a possible accident on the main road.

Karnal police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said that on Friday night the police received information that a road accident took place near Tarawadi on the Karnal National Highway. A team of police personnel was rushed to the spot for a rescue operation, he said. The officer said that on reaching the spot, the police team found that three people had died on the spot while five others were injured. The injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Karnal for treatment. Given their critical condition, two of the injured were further referred to a Tertiary Care Hospital where one of them died while undergoing treatment and the remaining four are undergoing treatment.

Coincidentally, the police had warned the travellers to remove the car from a link road to avoid an accident. It is said that the travellers ignored the police's advice. Karnal police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said that a patrolling party of the police spotted the eight people, who were travelling from Punjab to Delhi, in two vehicles on the National Highway at night.

The tyre of one of the vehicles burst after which three people got out of the car and were changing the tyre of the car while the rest were sitting inside another car. Police said that a speeding truck hit the travellers from behind killing three on the spot while injuring others. The police seized the truck while the driver is absconding.

A case has also been registered. According to preliminary information, one of the four persons was a CA, who was going from Amritsar in Punjab to Delhi to attend a seminar and the rest of his companions were accompanying him. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the accident.