FORMER DEPUTY SPEAKER OF PUNJAB ASSEMBLY BIR DEVINDER SINGH DIES

Chandigarh: Former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh died on Friday morning following a prolonged illness. He was 73 years old. The news of his demise was shared by Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring through a Tweet.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of former deputy speaker S. Bir Devinder Singh ji. He was renowned for his deep knowledge of Punjab, his humility, and his selfless service. I extend my deepest condolence to the bereaved family members. May Waheguru rest the departed soul in peace," said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

According to his family members, Bir Devinder Singh, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on June 16. "His health deteriorated and he breathed his last at around 11 am. His last rites will be performed at his native place in Patiala district," his son Anantvir Singh Sarao said.

He was the deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly between 2003 and 2004. Bir Devinder Singh, a two-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the grand old party, first represented the Sirhind constituency and later the Kharar constituency. He was also an active leader of the All India Sikh Students Federation. He was a good orator and popular among the people of the state.

