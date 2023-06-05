Chandigarh: Cricketer Yuvaraj Singh's father and former cricketer Yograj Singh announced his foray into politics on Monday. He disclosed that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anandpur Sahib. Singh, who reached Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, first took blessings and later made the announcement in front of the media. Yograj Singh said that he will enter politics and will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Sri Anandpur Sahib of Punjab.

Speaking to the media, he said that he is trying to follow the path and order of his Guru Sahib. This is the order of his Guru Sahib that this time he should go to the polling ground from Sri Anandpur Sahib for the Lok Sabha elections and make his valuable contribution to the welfare of the people. He said that he will serve the people of Punjab.

Yograj Singh said that he would go to Sangat with Guru Sahib's teachings. Singh said that the parties, which committed any mistake, should apologise to Sangat. At the same time, Singh became emotional multiple times while speaking to the media. Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib Manager Jarnail Singh Boole also honoured Yograj Singh and Baba Balbir Singh Chamkaur Sahib by presenting Siropa.

It may be recalled that Yograj Singh made his debut in 1983 in the film industry. He has acted in nearly 90 films and also played a major role in the film ‘Darbar’ opposite superstar Rajinikanth. The actor has now signed up for his next Tamil film ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Haasan.