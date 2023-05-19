Chandigarh: Punjab is witnessing an increasing trend among sarkari babus preferring to leave their home and hearth and settling aboard with police officials and teachers leading the pack.

Such a trend, which is prevalent among youths, is now being witnessed among the elderly people, who are not hesitant to take voluntary retirement and settle in foreign countries. Once it was perceived that unemployment-hit youths only preferred to leave their homes in search greener postures in foreign lands, but now even the sarkari babus, engaged in government jobs, are no less infatuated with foreign countries. Government employees in the state are either quitting their jobs or taking voluntary retirement to settle abroad. Police personnel, IAS officers and government teachers of Punjab are at the forefront of the exodus.

In Ludhiana, known as Manchester in Punjab, 91 employees from police constables to sub-inspectors bid goodbye to the police department prematurely over the last three years. In 2020, the highest number of police personnel took voluntary retirement, while in 2021, 18 constables, 12 sub inspectors and 30 other police personnel took VRS. In 2022, this number increased to 28. From 2019 to 2022, more than 100 policemen and officers in Punjab have settled abroad with VRS. Most of these officers are those whose children are already settled abroad. As many as 17 policemen of Sangrur district have taken VRS to go abroad to be with their children to Canada, Australia and New Zealand over the past one year. Among them, the number of senior officers is very less. While IAS and PCS officers are more inclined towards politics.

Teachers, govt and security officials mostly in the race

An increasing number of teachers are also going abroad. According to data from 2013 to 2018, 304 teachers went abroad over teh past six years and never came back due to which they were dismissed. Most of them are female teachers who constitute 64 per cent of the total number. There are many teachers, who took leave. There are 3,500 government employees in Punjab to whom the Punjab government has also sent a notice. They also continued to receive salary from the government treasury by taking leave extension. BSF and CISF officers also taking VRS. Government data revealed that from 2011 to 2020, 81,007 security officers took premature retirement. There are 15,994 who resigned from their jobs.

Social activist Dr Pyare Lal feels there are several factors behind the trend prevalent among government officials who prefer leaving government jobs and settle abroad. "One of the prime reasons is that those corrupt officers want to settle foreign countries to save themselves being interrogated. After earning hefty money from here, officers go abroad and set up their business. It is noticed that head constables, ASIs, SIs are not willing to withstand job-related stress," Lal says.