FIRST DOG PARK OF NORTH INDIA COMES UP IN LUDHIANA

Ludhiana: There is a piece of good news for pet parents. The first-of-its-kind dog park of North India is finally ready to be inaugurated in Ludhiana. This is the third dog park of the country. The other two are in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The park has been set up in BRS Nagar near Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana. It has various facilities to provide a safe and healthy atmosphere for pets. Spreading across 1.5 acres, the park will offer facilities like agility equipment, water fountains, benches, waste disposal bins along with a veterinary clinic. Also, it will house facilities to provide training for the dogs.

Now onwards, dog shows and competitions can be organised at the park where owners can showcase skills of their pets. Till now, dog competitions were held once a year at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Animal and Science University in Ludhiana. The demand for a park exclusively for the canine companions was raised by pet parents for a long time so that they can play there without any restrictions or disturbances.

Member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu visited the under-construction park and said that it will be great relief for the dog lovers. According to him, the canine companions will be able to move around and play at the park. There is no such park in the entire northern India, Bittu added.

According to park officials, pet owners are not allowed inside the regular parks. Now, there is a park exclusively for the pets, he said. The dog park has more than 20 rides and around 15 other activity items for dogs. Also, dog trainers will be hired at the park, he added.

The construction of this park started with the support of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation but got delayed due to formalities, he added.