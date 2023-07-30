FIRST BATCH OF PUNJAB GOVT SCHOOL HEADMASTERS DEPART FOR TRAINING AT IIM AHMEDABAD

Mohali (Punjab): The first batch of school headmasters departed for training at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it a "red letter day in the history of the state".

While delegations of school principals are returning after training in Singapore, this batch is on its way to Ahmedabad to improve their expertise, an official release quoted Mann as saying. The single motive is to ensure that students of state government schools get quality education so that they can compete with their convent-educated peers, said Mann, who flagged off the headmasters on their journey.

As good coaches produce excellent players, similarly an updated teacher will help in grooming students for the future, he said. There is no dearth of funds with the state government for the education sector and every effort will be made to ensure that the students get quality education, said Mann. He added that due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as a hub of quality education.

Mann also took potshots at his predecessors and said "earlier rulers" did not like to move among the people after assuming power. The AAP leader said he attends one event or the other daily to ensure the wellbeing of every section of society. After assuming office, he has laid thrust on regularising the services of 12,710 teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups, Mann claimed. He said the motive is to ensure the secure future of teachers as he firmly believes that they can transform the destiny of the students only if their futures are protected. (PTI)