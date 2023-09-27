Chandigarh: Five labourers were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kurali area of Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, officials said. Out of the injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to nearby Civil Hospital.

Several fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. According to the people present on the spot, the fire broke out at around 11:00 am today. A team of doctors and several ambulances have also reached the spot.