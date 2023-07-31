FEMALE STUDENTS URGE GOVERNOR TO PROBE SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY PROFESSORS OF PAU IN LUDHIANA

Ludhiana (Punjab): In a recent development, female students of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana dashed off an anonymous letter to the Governor mentioning their alleged sexual exploitation by professors from various departments of the university. While the identity of the professors is yet to be disclosed, the letters, which are being circulated on social media, sparked outrage across the state, with serious questions about the university's administration.

The letter urges the Governor to establish a special and unbiased committee to thoroughly investigate the matter. The students have kept their identities confidential to safeguard against any potential repercussions from the university's staff, ensuring the integrity of their studies and future prospects. However, it is noteworthy that there has been no official confirmation regarding the existence of this letter.

Also read: Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

The vice-chancellor of the university has dismissed the letter as an attempt to defame the institution, as reported by various media outlets. Whereas, the content of the letter raises serious concerns about the alleged exploitation of female students under the pretext of education, contrasting with the ideals of empowering and safeguarding women, as expressed in the slogan "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" (Educate the daughter, Save the daughter).

This revelation has sparked a heated debate within the university and beyond, as the students assert that the current disciplinary measures against the implicated professors are inadequate and no serious action is taken. Urging the Governor's intervention on the issue, they have called for a stronger stance to ensure justice and accountability. However, everyone indulged in this issue is still waiting for further developments and an official response from the university and the Governor's office.