Amritsar: In a horrific murder case, a man allegedly killed his own daughter and dragged the body with a motorcycle after doubting her “character” in a village of Amritsar district in Punjab, official sources said on Friday. The horrific murder has caused shock and grief in the area. According to the police, the accused identified as Dalbir Singh killed his daughter with a sharp weapon after suspecting her character.

Police said that the accused did not stop just at the murder of his daughter. An official said that after killing his daughter, accused Dalbir Singh tied the body of the dead girl behind the motorcycle and dragged it along the road. After dragging the body for some distance, the accused dumped it near the railway line and escaped from the spot, a police official said.

According to the official, the video of the accused father dragging the body of his daughter by the motorcycle has been caught in the CCTV cameras installed in the village. It is learnt that the passerby spotted the body of the woman and accordingly informed the police about it. On receiving the information about the incident, Hardeep Singh, in-charge of Police Chowki Tangra, Avtar Singh, SHO Thana Tarsika, DSP Jandiala Guru Kuldeep Singh, DSP Baba Bakala Sahib Sukhwinder Pal Singh along with a large number of police party reached the spot.

Police have taken the body into possession for postmortem while further investigation into the case is going on. Police have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused who remains to be at large so far.