EX PUNJAB DEPUTY CM OP SONI SENT TO ONE DAY REMAND

Amritsar: Former Punjab deputy chief minister Om Prakash Soni was sent to a one-day remand by a court in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Soni was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) from Chandigarh on Sunday and was produced in court today. The court has sent him to remand and he will now be interrogated by VB officials.

Congress workers and Soni's supporters protested against his arrest by raising slogans against the state government outside the court. They alleged that the move was part of revenge politics. Supporters said that Soni was an honest minister but the Bhagwant Mann government has trapped him. This is nothing but political rivalry, workers said adding that the former Congress minister will be released very soon.

Lawyer Pradeep Saini said that after an hourlong argument, Soni has been sent on a one-day remand. "No evidence could be gathered against him in the last eight months of investigation. Now, what will be found in one day?" Saini asked. Soni will appear in court on July 12. Further action against Soni will become clear in the next hearing.

Officials said from 2016 to 2022, Soni and his family's income was Rs 4.52 crore while his expenditure was Rs 12.48 crore during this period. It has been alleged that Soni acquired properties in the name of his wife and son. Earlier, VB filed an FIR against Soni under sections 13(1) and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act following which an inquiry was ordered.

In May, the VB arrested former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillion for allegedly accumulating a huge wealth. Officials said the arrests are part of the ongoing campaign ordered by Mann against corruption.