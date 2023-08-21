Ludhiana: An elderly man was allegedly killed by his neighbours in Punjab's Ludhiana on Sunday night, official sources said. The incident took place in Ludhiana's Dhanasu village. The deceased has been identified as Santokh Singh, they said. According to sources, the neighbours of the deceased were involved in some construction work at their house and the debris from the wall started falling at Santokh's house, following which Santokh complained to them about the debris.

Enraged by this, the neighbours started pelting bricks at the old man and he suffered grievous injuries. The accused then fled from the spot, sources said. The family members of the deceased rushed Santokh to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The son of the deceased, Jaswant Singh alleged that his neighbours deal with drugs. He said that earlier, his father used to stop them and due to this, they held a grudge against him. Jaswant further said that due to a dispute over construction work, at least 10 to 12 people attacked his father and he died on the spot. The accused then fled from the spot, he said.

Jaswant demanded strict action against the absconding accused. On receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter after recording the statement from the deceased's son. The police said that an FIR has been registered into the matter and a probe is underway. "The accused had fled away before the police reached the spot. A search is underway to arrest them. An FIR has been registered against them. And the body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem", said Rajinder Singh, Investigating Officer while speaking to ANI.