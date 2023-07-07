Ludhiana: An elderly couple and a nonagenarian were brutally murdered in their house in Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana district. The incident is suspected to have occurred two days back. Investigations are on, police said.

The matter came to light after the milkman informed neighbours when nobody opened the door this morning. The neighbours found all three lying in a room after entering the house by breaking the lock. Police were informed immediately.

Police said the milkman informed that the family was not opening the door for the last two days. It is being suspected that they were murdered on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chaman Lal (72), his wife Surinder Kaur (70) and mother Bachan Kaur (90). Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Joint Commissioner of Police Somya Mishra, who reached the spot, said they were investigating the case. "All three were senior citizens. The modus operandi is not known but investigations are on. The accused will be arrested very soon. The forensic teams too have been called to the spot," she said.

Police said that since the house is in a densely populated area it is difficult to track the miscreants from CCTV footage. All aspects of the case are being explored, police said hinting that robbery could be a motive behind the murder. Also, police are suspecting the role of some acquaintance.

All four sons of Chaman Lal have settled abroad. Relatives said that Chaman Lal did not have any enmity with anyone and they were surprised as to why someone would want to kill three senior citizens.

A similar case of triple murder was registered in Ludhiana in May. A retired assistant sub inspector of police, his wife and son were found murdered. A drug addict, who was arrested in this connection, confessed that he robbed the house and then killed them.