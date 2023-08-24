Ludhiana: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residences of Congress leader and former minister Bharat Bhusan Ashu and several others, who got bail in connection with the alleged food grains transportation tender scam. The officials reached Ashu's residence at Kochar Market early this morning and searched for important documents here.

Later, they also raided the residence of Ashu's personal assistant Menu Malhotra near the bus stand and former chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust Raman Balasubramaniam's residence at Civil Line. All three were granted bail in the case registered by the Vigilance Bureau under Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Similar raids were conducted in the residences of many contractors and officers of the food and supplies department including Anil Jain, Aarti Krishan Lal Dhotiwala and Tailu Ram. Sources said that raids were conducted in Ludhiana's Mullanpur Dakha assembly constituency throughout the day.

ED officials, however, did not reveal the reason behind the raids. Sources said that raids pertain to the alleged food grain transportation tender scam that occurred during Ashu's tenure as food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister.

A huge police force has been deployed outside Ashu's house since morning. Former cabinet minister Ashu was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in August 2022 in regard to allotment of tenders for transportation of food grains in the alleged scam and lodged in Patiala jail for six months.

Along with Ashu, many others were accused of irregularities in accepting labour, cartage and tenders in the alleged Rs 2000 crore food grain transportation tender scam.