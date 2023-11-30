Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the offices and residences of former forest minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, his associates and contractors in an alleged scam of money laundering in the forest department.

Five-time MLA, Dharamsot was earlier arrested by the Punjab Vigilance bureau in connection with alleged possession of disproportionate assets linked with cutting and selling of trees in forest department. An ED team searched the former minister's residence in Amloh and offices during the day.

According to sources, while the search operation was underway at Dharamsot's house, there was a huge contingent of forces outside and nobody was allowed to enter the house. Also, personnel of the central reserve forces accompanied the team.

Later, the residences and offices of Dharamsot's friends and some contractors who were engaged by the forest department during his tenure were searched. A total of 14 locations across the state were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said.

After the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab, the Vigilance bureau had registered a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets was registered and many people including Dharamsot was arrested. Currently, Dharamsot is out on bail. After coming under the Punjab Vigilance bureau's radar, the ED had also sought his documents and investigation reports.

It has come to light that among the contractors, Harmohinder Singh's residence was thoroughly searched and several documents were seized by the ED. Dharamsot allegedly in connivance with others from forest department and contractors were involved in corruption pertaining to issuance of permits for cutting of trees and NOCs, making purchases and transfer of officials.