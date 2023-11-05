Tarn Taran (Punjab): Police in Punjab's Tarn Taran have arrested two drug smugglers with two kilograms of heroin after chasing the culprits for 40 kilometres on the India-Pakistan border. The DGP of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, took to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday morning to announce the arrests and the seizure.

"In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrested 2 notorious smugglers after a chase of 40 Kms on Indo-Pak border and recovered 2 Kg Heroin. During the chase 1 smuggler arrested after a brief encounter in which he got his leg injured," read the DGP's post. In another post, the Police Chief said an FIR under NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Chohla Sahib.

"Investigations ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police is committed to make Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann (sic)," the DGP added.

The latest drug bust comes days after BSF and Police in Amritsar recovered three packets of heroin and a drone from a paddy field in Rajatal village on November 1. The weight of the seized heroin was about 3.242 kg. Back in August, a drug smuggler was killed and another one was arrested during an encounter in the Kairon village of Kasaba Patti in Tarn Taran. Acting on a tip-off, Punjab Police chased the drug smugglers when the latter suddenly started firing at police. Police opened fire in retaliation, and one smuggler was shot dead. Another smuggler was arrested from the spot.