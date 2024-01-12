Chandigarh: The SIT has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia to appear before the agency on January 16 for his involvement in the drug case. The SIT has summoned Bikram Majithia for the fourth time in this case so far.

Earlier, Bikram Majithia appeared before the SIT on December 30. DIG Harchan Singh Bhullar, who is the new head of the three-member SIT. Bikram Singh Majithia will appear before the new SIT team for the first time. On December 30, Bikram Majithia appeared before the SIT after the SIT issued a summon on December 27. On December 18, Bikram Majithia was interrogated for seven hours.

During his third appearance, Bikram Majithia said he is a law-abiding man. Showing a copy of ADGP Chhina's retirement letter, he said that on one side, there was a 'retirement party' and on the other side, he had been called for an appearance.