Drug case: SIT summons SAD leader Bikram Majithia on January 16
Published: 26 minutes ago
Chandigarh: The SIT has summoned Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia to appear before the agency on January 16 for his involvement in the drug case. The SIT has summoned Bikram Majithia for the fourth time in this case so far.
Earlier, Bikram Majithia appeared before the SIT on December 30. DIG Harchan Singh Bhullar, who is the new head of the three-member SIT. Bikram Singh Majithia will appear before the new SIT team for the first time. On December 30, Bikram Majithia appeared before the SIT after the SIT issued a summon on December 27. On December 18, Bikram Majithia was interrogated for seven hours.
During his third appearance, Bikram Majithia said he is a law-abiding man. Showing a copy of ADGP Chhina's retirement letter, he said that on one side, there was a 'retirement party' and on the other side, he had been called for an appearance.
Attacking the state government, he said SIT was working 'under pressure.' The case against him was registered during the Congress government's rule in the state. The police registered a case against Majithia on December 20, 2021. After spending five months in jail, Majithia was granted bail on August 10, 2022. Majithia has alleged that no charge sheet has been filed in the case. He termed this case as a 'unique NDPS case' brought against against them.