Balluana Punjab In a shocking incident a 75yearold woman from a village in Balluana constituency of Fazilka district lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her drug addict elder son raped her in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night The woman was saved by his younger son and the accused is absconding According to the complaint the incident took place while the family was attending a wedding ceremony near their home The accused a 32yearold unmarried man was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when he committed the heinous crime at around 2 am at night“There was no one in the house because all have gone for the wedding My elder son came home drunk and raped me I was in a helpless condition In the meantime my younger son came and rescued me from him the woman in her complaint wrote Though accused have fled form the spot but police of Bahawala police station have started an investigation and are looking for the culprit Also Read DEMONIC Karnataka man rapes mother twice after gagging her in sleepSpeaking to ETV Bharat the younger son said “I found my mother struggling and so I rushed to rescue her When I was trying to bring her to senses my elder brother fled I immediately informed the police As soon as the news of the incident broke SI Inderjit Kaur reached the hospital to record the victim s statement The police are investigating the matter and are likely to take strict action against the accusedThe victim an elderly woman is currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital Speaking to ETV Bharat the doctor of the government hospital said “We have received a complaint and the woman has been sent for necessary medical tests When the report comes in we will be able to tell the exact details Presently she is undergoing treatment and is in a stable condition