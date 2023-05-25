Chandigarh: A youth was grievously injured by a dozen assailants in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Tuesday. The attackers chopped off Shivam Bhogal's arm and gouged out his eye leaving him grievously injured. The horrific incident took place near the gate of Surya Enclave, the apartment building Shivam lives in.

On Tuesday night when the victim reached his apartment gate riding on a motorcycle, he was surrounded by the miscreants. His forearm was chopped with a sharp-edged weapon and one of his eyes was gouged out by the goons. On hearing Shivam's screams, people rushed to his help after which the assailants fled from the spot.

Writhing in pain, Shivam was rushed to Civil Hospital. People also carried the victim's chopped hand in a bag. On seeing his medical condition, the doctors attending Shivam referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital at Amritsar. But the kin of the victim admitted him to a private hospital in Jalandhar. The reason for the attack was not known immediately as the relatives of the victim did not file any complaint.

Interestingly, the concerned Ramamandi police station claimed it had no information about the incident. Duty officer Roop Lal said, "We were not informed by any hospital. The relatives of the injured did not come forward to file a complaint. The cops were sent to the Civil Hospital to inquire about the incident. But the injured was not found in the hospital. Action will be taken after the receipt of the complaint."

Also read: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar; murder caught on camera

Dr Mayank Arora who was on duty at the Civil Hospital said that a person named Shivam Bhogal, who was injured critically, had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. "His arm was cut from the side. After providing first-aid, the patient was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital at Amritsar. But the relatives took him to a private hospital in Jalandhar," the doctor said.