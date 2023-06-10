DOCTOR BEATEN TO DEATH BY ROBBERS IN PUNJABS MUKTSAR ACCUSED AT LARGE

Muktsar A doctor was on Saturday murdered by unidentified robbers in Burj Sindhwa village of Malot in Muktsar district of Punjab his wife said Police have registered a case and took the body into possession for postmortem In her complaint Parminder Kaur the wife of the deceased Dr Sukhwinder Singh claimed that at 3 am on Saturday three masked robbers barged into their house and assaulted her husband According to Parminder the robbers demanded Rs 5 lakh from Singh When Singh refused saying that he did not have the money the robbers started beating him she said Parminder further said that her husband told the robbers that he will take the money from the bank in the morning and give it to them but they did not listen and continued to beat him Also read CCTV captures man s shocking attempt to kill wife and motherinlaw in AmritsarThe robbers beat him with sticks and iron weapons she added After beating Dr Singh to pulp the robbers fled from the spot Parminder said She said that she raised a hue and cry due to which the locals gathered at the spot However by the time Parminder and the locals could remove the victim to the hospital he had breathed his last she said On notice a team of police from the nearby police station rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation A police official probing the case said that the body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits who continue to be at large in the case