DGP PUNJAB CANCELS LEAVES OF COPS TILL APR 14 AMID HIGH ALERT OVER MEETING CALLED BY AMRITPAL SINGH

Chandigarh: The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) has canceled the leaves of all cops till Apr. 14 amid a high alert over the proposed meeting called by fugitive Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh in Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has issued a directive that the leaves of all the gazetted as well as non-gazetted officials of the Police force have been cancelled till Apr. 14.

These also include the leaves already sanctioned to the cops, sources said. The directive comes amid a proposed meeting called by fugitive por-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh. Amritpal has issued a purported video message calling for 'Sarbat Khalsa' in Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi keeping the Punjab Police on the tenterhooks.

Ahead of the Sarbat Khalsa, Amritpal has asked the jathedars to take out a procession from the Akal Takht in Amritsar to Damdama Sahib in Bathinda. Following Amritpal's video message, Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh has called a special meeting at Damdama Sahib on Friday causing a stir in the security set-up.

The meeting has also given rise to speculations that Amritpal might surrender at the meeting. Jathedars, Lanedars, Nihangs and Sikh intellectuals are expected to participate in the meeting. The intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, is on alert regarding the special meeting to be held at Talwandi Sabo's Takht Sri Damdama Sahib today.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Talwandi Sabo. Amritpal, who heads the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' is absconding since the Punjab Police launched a manhunt on Mar. 18 to nab him following the violent storming by Amritpal's supporters of Ajnala police station. The Khalistan supporters were demanding the release of one of their aides, who had been arrested in a kidnapping case.