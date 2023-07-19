Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has received support from the Congress' high command against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi, but the Congress in Punjab is not willing to toe the party line. A meeting in this regard was held on Wednesday in Chandigarh under the leadership of state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Leaders of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others were present at the meeting held at the party office. On the occasion, Warring said, "Although an agreement was reached with the Aam Aadmi Party with Congress party at the national level. But in Punjab, we are constantly opposing the AAP. We are the main opposition party in the state and will continue to oppose AAP."

"On the Delhi ordinance issue, if the party high command calls us for talks, then they will definitely hold a discussion. We are forging an alliance at the national level to take on BJP in the 2024 general election as well as to save democracy. That's why all opposition parties have come together. But we have no agreement with Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab," he added.

Attacking opponents further, the Punjab Congress president said that Bikram Singh Majithia's Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has an internal alliance with the BJP. "Only talks pertaining to changing the president, distribution of seats and others will be discussed," he said, adding, "The governor of Punjab has now declared the assembly session unconstitutional. Why was he not saying at that time when the AAP government was formed in Punjab."

Also read: BJP, SAD slam Cong for supporting AAP on Delhi Ordinance