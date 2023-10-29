Barnala: Mystery shrouds the sudden death of Amaninder Singh, a youth of Barnala in Punjab, who died of a heart attack in Canada's Calgary. The 34-year-old Amaninder Singh, a resident of Baba Ajit Singh Nagar, Airforce Road, Barnala, went to Canada after his marriage in 2018 in search of greener pastures.

Satinder Singh, the deceased's father and an ex-army official and maternal uncle Gursaran Singh said that they received information over the phone Amaninder Singh had died due to a heart attack.

Deceased Amaninder Singh worked at a private company. The family members of the deceased said that due to the lack of employment in Punjab, they had sent him to Canada after paying more than Rs 20 lakh.

The younger brother of deceased Amaninder Singh is also working in Canada. The family members of the victims expressed concen over frequent deaths of many youths from Punjab in heard attack in Canada. They took up the matter with the government of Punjab and the government of Canada and Central government. In their message, the family member of the deceased said that the cases of death of young people of Punjab due to heart attacks in Canada are increasing, which is a matter of concern.

They said the matter of heart attack deaths needs to be checked by the Canadian government. "Despite advanced healtcare facilities in Canada, such deaths are confusing. An increasing number of deaths of youths from Punjab in heart attacks are baffling,"Satinder said.