DEAD RAT FOUND IN MUTTON DISH IN LUDHIANA DHABA

Ludhiana (Punjab): A video of a dead rat found in a mutton dish at a famous restaurant in Punjab's Ludhiana is making rounds on social media. The video was shared by a social media user on Twitter, which has triggered outrage among internet users. In the viral video, the customer was seen taking out a cooked rat from a mutton curry and showing it off to the camera.

The incident took place at Prakash Dhaba near Jagraon Bridge in the district. According to sources, a family visited the dhaba for a meal and ordered a mutton dish. Sources said that when the dish was served a roasted rat was found in the dish. Following the incident, the owner of the dhaba, Honey, speaking to the media, said, "I have been running the dhaba here for the past several years. Clean and hygienic food is prepared in our kitchen. It is an attempt to defame our dhaba, as we had a dispute with a customer earlier. Then the customer left threatening us."

The owner alleged that this act has been done by that customer. He said, "We are apologising and the reason is not that we have made a mistake. We want to end the issue considering the situation." Honey said, "The CCTV cameras are not working due to construction in our dhaba, so we do not have any proof of this, but we can surely say that we are being defamed."

However, the customer, who made the video viral on social media, has not filed any complaint yet, however, the owner of the dhaba said that he will lodge a complaint against him because the customer wants to defame their dhaba's name.