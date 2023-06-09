Pathankot Punjab An elderly couple was murdered by unidentified persons in the Manwal village of Pathankot district in Punjab on Thursday night police officials said on Friday The incident took place at around 10 PM when the couple was sleeping inside their house they added Two sons of the couple work in England while their daughter studies in Chandigarh Some unidentified miscreants broke the door of their house and looted money and golden ornaments from the cupboard Money from the man s wallet was also stolen After that they killed the elderly couple using a sharpedged weapon and vandalised the house The accused fled from the spot a senior police official said Also read Double murder rocks Dharwad Two including realestate bizman hacked to deathUpon receiving information police officials reached the spot and found the two bodies lying in a pool of blood We have informed their daughter and other relatives about the double murder A forensic science laboratory FSL team also reached the spot and collected samples We will send the bodies for the postmortem After the postmortem the bodies will be handed over to their kin police officials added Police also said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC has been registered They have launched a hunt to apprehend the unidentified accused Earlier in May this year an elderly couple was hacked to death in the Ludhiana district of Punjab Police had said that the couple s son had killed his parents Also read NIA arrests six accused during Punjab Haryana raids in KTF case